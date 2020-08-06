This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Today's Top News

ARM, NXP team to replace x86 in universal CPE designs
.ARM, NXP team to replace x86 in universal CPE designs
Withings raises $60m for AI-enabled wearables
.Withings raises $60m for AI-enabled wearables
Samsung joins fight for ARM
.Samsung joins fight for ARM
Ultra-low noise CMOS Xray sensor spins off from astronomy to medicine
.Ultra-low noise CMOS Xray sensor spins off from astronomy to medicine
Latest from the Covid-19 scene

Graphene sensor detects Covid-19 antibodies in minutes
.Graphene sensor detects Covid-19 antibodies in minutes
Philips caught in Covid-19 ventilator battle
.Philips caught in Covid-19 ventilator battle

Automotive weekly

Bugatti pushes VR design of Divo supercar
.Bugatti pushes VR design of Divo supercar
Software kit for C-V2X includes simulator
.Software kit for C-V2X includes simulator
Additional standards boost automotive plastic fibre
.Additional standards boost automotive plastic fibre
UK plan to electrify motorways for electric trucks
.UK plan to electrify motorways for electric trucks
.

Markets and Technologies

UK distribution market sees small decline for H2
.UK distribution market sees small decline for H2
MicroLED architecture prepares for holographic displays
.MicroLED architecture prepares for holographic displays
NorthVolt raises $1.6bn for European battery gigafactories
.NorthVolt raises $1.6bn for European battery gigafactories

